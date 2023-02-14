New Savannah Joint Development Authority director to help area prepare for Hyundai Metaplant

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a labor demand that economic officials have described as a “grenade.”

More than 8,000 jobs are expected to come with Hyundai’s new Metaplant in Bryan County.

To help prepare the area’s manufacturing workers, the Savannah Joint Development Authority recently hired Maria Whitfield.

She brings years of expertise in recruitment and says she knows firsthand from previous work experience what it’s like to prepare for a large employer like Hyundai coming to the area.

“I, just six months ago, was trying to brace for how we could start preparing for Hyundai. We were building a plant right across the street,” said Whitfield

Whitfield will work with existing companies on their hiring needs.

She says the results of that JDA workforce study announced last year will help economic officials develop pathway programs at area schools and retain staff at manufacturing sites.

“Thinking about this from an HR perspective. How can you create a culture so that people want to stay. I think that’s key here.”

Savannah Economic Development Authority President Trip Tollison says the role is crucial amid an already competitive labor market.

“We gotta make sure our existing folks our happy. That’s a very tough lift right now. Even without Hyundai, it’s tough. Covid, the market has changed so much in the past two years. We’re aware of that and we want to be responsive,” said Tollison.

Right now, Tollison says the goal is to hire people that live within 60 miles of the Hyundai site but recruitment will extend beyond the Coastal Empire.

“We know that we don’t have 8,000 people just kind of standing around within 60 miles of the site. So, we’re going to target areas like the midwest, northeast.”

Ultimately, Whitfield says she hopes to play a role in growing the workforce, not only for Hyundai but also for companies already here.

“I think it’s really important to know that, one, we’ve talked with existing industries, they have a voice. But, two, also, we also need to be able to corral all of the jobs in one place and be able to recruit people to come to the Savannah area.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.