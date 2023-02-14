Rep. Carter shows appreciation to veterans for Valentine’s Day

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One local congressman teamed up with kids from the Coastal Empire to spread love this Valentine’s Day.

Veterans at the Long County JROTC building were surprised Tuesday morning by a special Valentine’s Day appearance from Rep. Buddy Carter.

Carter came to the JROTC building with a basket full of Valentine’s made by kids and other folks in Georgia’s First Congressional District to give to veterans.

This is second year for the veterans’ appreciation campaign, called “Friends of the First.” The campaign, Carter says, is a simple way to show appreciation to the area’s veterans and to show kids the importance of respecting veterans.

Some of the veterans that were honored say that they’ve given out Valentines like this before but haven’t ever received them.

“It is nice to get something from someone that you know, or even that you don’t know, may even be more special for someone to say, ‘Hey, I’m thinking about you and I appreciate you, even if no one else does,’” Capt. Lee Sirmans said.

”It’s a very special feeling, because they are our heroes. And we really owe them so much, and again, we appreciate them, but especially on Valentine’s Day,” Rep. Carter said.

Carter made stops in seven other counties, including Bryan County and Liberty County.

