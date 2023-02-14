Savannah police searching for 3 suspects who stole perfume from Ulta Beauty

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police detectives are looking to identify three people who stole more than $1,500 in perfume and cologne in November.

The three suspects were seen on surveillance footage entering Ulta Beauty, 8108 Abercorn St., on Nov. 21 and leaving with six bottles of fragrance.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspects should contact detectives at 912-651-6903 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757.

Tipsters may qualify for a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.

Savannah police searching for suspects (Savannah Police Department)

Savannah police searching for suspects (Savannah Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.