Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Savannah police searching for 3 suspects who stole perfume from Ulta Beauty

Savannah police searching for suspects
Savannah police searching for suspects(Savannah Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police detectives are looking to identify three people who stole more than $1,500 in perfume and cologne in November.

The three suspects were seen on surveillance footage entering Ulta Beauty, 8108 Abercorn St., on Nov. 21 and leaving with six bottles of fragrance.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspects should contact detectives at 912-651-6903 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757.

Tipsters may qualify for a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.

Savannah police searching for suspects
Savannah police searching for suspects(Savannah Police Department)
Savannah police searching for suspects
Savannah police searching for suspects(Savannah Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boil water advisory remains in place for parts of Chatham, Effingham counties
GRAPHIC: Deputies’ bodycam video released showing Murdaugh crime scene
Dean Forest Road at I-16 interchange will be closed for 96 hours
Two jurors dismissed after testing positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Boil water advisory remains in place for parts of Chatham, Effingham counties
LIVE: Testimony continues on Day 17 of Murdaugh murder trial
Boil water advisory issued for parts of Port Wentworth, Chatham Co., Effingham Co.
Boil water advisory issued for parts of Port Wentworth, Chatham Co., Effingham Co.
GRAPHIC: Deputies’ bodycam video released showing Murdaugh crime scene