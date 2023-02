EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Effingham County EMA says there is an outage with the water main that serves southern parts of Effingham County.

They are currently investigating the outage.

Stick with WTOC for updates.

We are aware of and investigating an outage with the water main that serves the southern portion of Effingham County. pic.twitter.com/BYUo9Bizad — EEMA (@EffinghamEMA) February 14, 2023

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.