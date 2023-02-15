Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

1 dead, 1 injured following crash in McIntosh County

(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead following a two vehicle accident in McIntosh County Wednesday.

Officials say a box truck and tractor trailer were traveling northbound on I-95 at mile marker 62 when the driver of the the box truck rear ended the tractor trailer.

The driver of the box truck Derek Dekle, 52 was killed. A passenger of the box truck was taken to the hospital and the passenger’s condition is unknown.

It is unknown what caused Dekle to plow into the rear of the tractor trailer. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured. 

The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boil water advisory remains in place for parts of Chatham, Effingham counties
GRAPHIC: Deputies’ bodycam video released showing Murdaugh crime scene
Savannah police searching for suspects
Savannah police searching for 3 suspects who stole perfume from Ulta Beauty
Dean Forest Road at I-16 interchange will be closed for 96 hours

Latest News

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at a fundraiser hosted by The Citadel Republican...
WATCH LIVE: Nikki Haley to officially launch presidential bid in Charleston
LIVE: Testimony continues on Day 18 of Murdaugh murder trial
If you’ve driven on I-16, you’ve probably noticed that there are some changes coming and...
Dean Forest Rd. closing next week for I-16 construction
City of Port Wentworth swears in first Black police chief
City of Port Wentworth swears in first Black police chief