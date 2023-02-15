1 dead, 1 injured following crash in McIntosh County

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead following a two vehicle accident in McIntosh County Wednesday.

Officials say a box truck and tractor trailer were traveling northbound on I-95 at mile marker 62 when the driver of the the box truck rear ended the tractor trailer.

The driver of the box truck Derek Dekle, 52 was killed. A passenger of the box truck was taken to the hospital and the passenger’s condition is unknown.

It is unknown what caused Dekle to plow into the rear of the tractor trailer. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

The accident remains under investigation.

