Alex Murdaugh’s alibi questioned in new interview clip

COLLETON COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Alex Murdaugh’s alibi about where he was on the night his wife and son were killed, and when, is a key part of the murder trial.

Throughout the trial we’ve seen two law enforcement interviews of Alex Murdaugh after the murders. One the night they happened, and one a few days later June 10.

Wednesday in court, a third interview was played for the jury.

With the lead special agent in charge of this homicide investigation on the witness stand, the state played a more than hour long interview with Alex Murdaugh from August 11, 2021.

SLED’s David Owen interviewing Murdaugh in the video and testifying in court. Throughout the interview, going back to what Alex had said both on the initial 911 calls and in previous conversations with law enforcement.

”The times aren’t matching up,” Owen said.

We heard references to different topics brought up by varying state witnesses throughout the trial, like why Maggie was at Moselle the night she was killed.

“I since found out she was worried about me and me worrying about my dad and so she came home,” Alex Murdaugh said.

Tuesday, Maggie’s sister testified she was only at Moselle because Alex asked her to be there due to the health of his parents. Contradicting his statement there about only finding out why his wife was at the property after she was dead. The interview continued.

“How long would you say you were at your moms that night,” Owen asked.

“45 minutes, an hour,” Murdaugh responded.

“Had you talked to Shelley Smith at this point,” Owen asked.

“She had been interviewed yes but I had not spoken with her at that time,” Murdaugh said.

You may recognize that name the prosecution just mentioned, Shelley Smith. She testified a few days ago that Alex was only at his parent’s house for 20 minutes the night Maggie and Paul were killed. She said he told her to say he was there for 45 minutes if anyone asked.

