Apple, McIntosh Sustainable Environment and Economic Development launch initiative to support Black landowners

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It may just look like a bunch of trees but one organization is using this land to help farmers understand sustainable practices.

Apple and the McIntosh Sustainable Environment and Economic Development are launching a new initiative to support Black landowners.

Organizers say the goal of the project is help farmers be able to sustain their land in order to pass it down for generations.

“We have not been exposed to this type of education, even with Forrest professionals, even with the state of Georgia, or culturally. It’s just not been a party in our communities. And so we’re bringing that focus and attention to forestry and forestry professionals into our communities,” said John Littles, the exceutive director of McIntosh S.E.E.D.

They usually offer free workshops at least once a quarter.

