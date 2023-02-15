Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

City of Savannah lifts boil water advisory for portion of Chatham County

boil water notice
boil water notice(Pexels.com)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah lifted the precautionary boil water advisory for customers in Chatham County impacted by a water main break.

The drop in water pressure caused by a leak led the City to issue the advisory until water service was fully restored and then thoroughly tested for safety.

City staff collected bacteriological samples throughout the affected areas and all samples have tested negative for Coliform bacteria, indicating the water is safe to drink.

All customers can resume normal water usage.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boil water advisory remains in place for parts of Chatham, Effingham counties
GRAPHIC: Deputies’ bodycam video released showing Murdaugh crime scene
Savannah police searching for suspects
Savannah police searching for 3 suspects who stole perfume from Ulta Beauty
Dean Forest Road at I-16 interchange will be closed for 96 hours

Latest News

Nikki Haley told a cheering crowd Wednesday in downtown Charleston that she is running for...
‘Ready for a new generation’: Haley launches 2024 White House bid in Charleston
The double murder trial against Alex Murdaugh resumed Wednesday morning for day 18.
Judge rules to keep assisted suicide attempt out of evidence in Murdaugh trial
1 dead, 1 injured following crash in McIntosh County
LIVE: Testimony continues on Day 18 of Murdaugh murder trial