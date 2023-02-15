City of Savannah lifts boil water advisory for portion of Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah lifted the precautionary boil water advisory for customers in Chatham County impacted by a water main break.

The drop in water pressure caused by a leak led the City to issue the advisory until water service was fully restored and then thoroughly tested for safety.

City staff collected bacteriological samples throughout the affected areas and all samples have tested negative for Coliform bacteria, indicating the water is safe to drink.

All customers can resume normal water usage.

