Couples say “I Do” at the Davenport House Museum on Valentine’s Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three couples celebrated Valentine’s Day with the biggest commitment they can make!

The Davenport House Museum hosted three ceremonies today - two weddings and one vow renewal.

It’s part of their annual Davenport House Museum Speed Weddings.

Every 15 minutes, a new couple got married.

This is Sheena Fulkerson’s third year officiating the weddings and she says the experience can be however casual or formal the couple chooses to make it.

“It’s funny every year we have folks who have called months in advance or we have some who call the day of. We have folks who arrive in carriages, we have folks who spent their day on Tybee and are in flip-flops. It’s such a great array of people everyday,” said Fulkerson.

If you didn’t make it this year, you can always sign up next year.

Fulkerson says they also do more traditional weddings year round.

