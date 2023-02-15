Dean Forest Rd. closing next week for I-16 construction

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’ve driven on I-16, you’ve probably noticed that there are some changes coming and construction projects are happening everywhere.

The goal is wrap up construction by the end of this year on I-16. But some relief is coming soon. In fact, the new ramps at that interchange will be opening for drivers in just a couple of weeks.

They will open them one at a time, just a few weeks apart. The Georgia Department of Transportation says they will have an exact date in the near future.

Even though these multiyear projects can be a big headache, G-DOT officials say we will soon see it all pay off.

“I think everyone realizes just how much the volumes have increased the last 5,10,15 years and they are going to continue to increase as the industry grows and the residential growth in this area of Chatham County so hopefully they understand why we are doing it and that finished product is something everyone can be pleased with,” said Kyle Collins with Georgia Department of Transportation.

But before that can happen, a few more headaches on the way – including a four day closure of the bridge on Dean Forest Road over 1-16. That is starting next week Wednesday.

The closure is expected to start at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22 and last until Sunday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.

During that time you will still be able to drive along I-16 and get on and off the ramps in both directions on I-16, however there is one exception.

The eastbound off ramp to exit onto Dean Forest Road will be closed for 15 hours from Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. until Thursday, Feb. 23 at 10 a.m.

The reason for this closure is because they will be doing some massive asphalt and concrete work in the area.

They will be shifting the traffic to the new bridge so they can start work on replacing the old bridge that drivers are currently using.

Once they are complete with the work, it will be a diverging diamond interchange which is the same design that is currently in place at the interchange at I-95 and Highway 21 in Port Wentworth.

The Georgia DOT says this design has proven to help with high volume of traffic and make it safer for drivers.

“This new diverging diamond interchange will be able to handle that traffic, that is why we are doing it, we are getting more lanes, the lanes will be wider, there is also easier access to and from the ramps so it is going to help that commercial traffic which is roughly 40 plus of the cars that come through here,” Collins said.

The good news is that they will not be doing any lane closures along 16 during this time to keep traffic moving because there is likely to be more traffic with drivers having to go around the closure. For full detour maps for next week, look for them on their website.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.