Enter WTOC’s 2023 St. Patrick’s Day Coloring Contest

Season of St. Patrick
Season of St. Patrick
By WTOC Staff
Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is proud to announce the annual St. Patrick’s Day Coloring Contest! The deadline for entries is March 2, at 5 p.m.

There are three Coloring Contest age brackets in which the students may compete: Division A (1st – 2rd grade); Division B (3rd – 4th grade); Division C (5th-6th grade). Every Division has a 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winner, each of whom will receive a gift bag.

An overall Coloring Contest winner will be selected from among the three divisions’ 1st place participants. All winning drawings will be featured on WTOC.com.

>>>> DOWNLOAD THE FORM HERE

WTOC will notify schools with winning participants once the judging committee has made its selections. We will surprise the overall winner on Wednesday, March 8 and feature him/her on THE News the same day.

The overall winner will also receive a special prize bag, a party at Star Castle, 4 Club Level Ghost Pirates Tickets with free parking, and the opportunity to participate in the annual tradition of greening the Forsyth Fountain on Friday, March 10.

We will also have a special Wee Little Leprechauns division. All kindergartners are encouraged to participate. One winner will receive a gift bag.

We look forward to your participation and hope you will encourage your students to learn about the history of St. Patrick’s Day. You can call 912-238-8381 or email cedwards@wtoc.com with any questions. Please remember that all entries must be received by WTOC by March 2. Late entries will not be accepted.

Submit pictures in the correct category below:

Division A: 1st & 2nd grade

Division B: 3rd & 4th grade

Division C: 5th & 6th grade

Wee Little Leprechauns - Kindergarten

You can also mail or deliver the entries to:

Christine Edwards/ WTOC-TV at 11 The News Place in Savannah, GA 31405 or Christine Edwards/ WTOC-TV at P.O. Box 8086 in Savannah, Georgia 31412.

Contest Rules

1. The contest is open to all students in the WTOC viewing area. (Public, private parochial and homeschool). One entry per student.

2. To enter, use crayons, markers and/or colored pencils, etc., to draw a picture in the box provided on the entry form depicting a St. Patrick’s Day theme. Do not trace!

3. Upload drawings to https://www.wtoc.com/pics and search the picture upload menu to find Coloring Contest + age bracket. You can also mail or deliver them to Christine Edwards. Deadline is Thursday, March 2nd at 5pm.

4. Winners will be picked by a panel of judges including members of the St. Patrick’s Day committee, representatives from our sponsor and members of WTOC’s news team. Entries will be divided into four divisions and be judged on creativity, originality, color and theme. All decisions will be final.

5. *The divisions break down as follows:

  • Division A 1st and 2nd grade
  • Division B 3rd and 4th grade
  • Division C 5th and 6th grade
  • Wee Little Leprechauns Kindergarten

6. The school with the overall winner will be contacted by phone. All other winners will be contacted through email.

7. There is no purchase necessary to enter the contest. Employees of WTOC, members of the Parade Committee, sponsors and their families are not eligible to enter or win.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

St. Patrick's Day

2023 Celtic Heritage Festival happening after Greening of the Fountain

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WTOC Staff
A traditional Savannah St. Patrick’s Day festivity will come together with one of the season’s newest festivals in Forsyth Park the weekend before St. Patrick’s Day.

St. Patrick's Day

2023 Celtic Heritage Festival happening after Greening of the Fountain

Updated: 14 hours ago

St. Patrick's Day

New St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee General Chairman named

Updated: May. 18, 2022 at 9:57 AM EDT
|
By WTOC Staff
The 199th Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade is 10 months away, but we now know who will be doing most of the work to get the 2023 parade on the streets.

St. Patrick's Day

New St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee General Chairman named

Updated: May. 18, 2022 at 8:57 AM EDT

Latest News

St. Patrick's Day

Police release arrest numbers, alcohol citations from St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT
|
By Sean Evans
Over the four-day period around St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah, 17 people were arrested in the main area of focus for the Savannah Police Department.

St. Patrick's Day

Savannah tourism leader says businesses pleased with return of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

Updated: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT
|
By Sean Evans
The St. Patrick’s Day parade marked the start of a busy weekend in Savannah, but it looked different than the packed streets we’ve seen previously.

St. Patrick's Day

Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities come to an end Sunday

Updated: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:01 AM EDT
|
By Flynn Snyder
After months of anticipation and many days of celebration Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities are coming to a close.

St. Patrick's Day

Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities come to an end Sunday

Updated: Mar. 20, 2022 at 10:57 PM EDT

St. Patrick's Day

Stormy weather doesn’t stop partiers during St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

Updated: Mar. 19, 2022 at 11:12 PM EDT
|
By Flynn Snyder
This was the first big Saturday back for the St. Patrick’s Day festival in 2 years in Savannah and it was a wet one for sure.

St. Patrick's Day

Stormy weather doesn’t stop partiers during St. Patrick’s Day festival

Updated: Mar. 19, 2022 at 10:56 PM EDT