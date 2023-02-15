Enter WTOC’s 2023 St. Patrick’s Day Coloring Contest

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is proud to announce the annual St. Patrick’s Day Coloring Contest! The deadline for entries is March 2, at 5 p.m.

There are three Coloring Contest age brackets in which the students may compete: Division A (1st – 2rd grade); Division B (3rd – 4th grade); Division C (5th-6th grade). Every Division has a 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winner, each of whom will receive a gift bag.

An overall Coloring Contest winner will be selected from among the three divisions’ 1st place participants. All winning drawings will be featured on WTOC.com.

WTOC will notify schools with winning participants once the judging committee has made its selections. We will surprise the overall winner on Wednesday, March 8 and feature him/her on THE News the same day.

The overall winner will also receive a special prize bag, a party at Star Castle, 4 Club Level Ghost Pirates Tickets with free parking, and the opportunity to participate in the annual tradition of greening the Forsyth Fountain on Friday, March 10.

We will also have a special Wee Little Leprechauns division. All kindergartners are encouraged to participate. One winner will receive a gift bag.

We look forward to your participation and hope you will encourage your students to learn about the history of St. Patrick’s Day. You can call 912-238-8381 or email cedwards@wtoc.com with any questions. Please remember that all entries must be received by WTOC by March 2. Late entries will not be accepted.

Submit pictures in the correct category below:

Division A: 1st & 2nd grade

Division B: 3rd & 4th grade

Division C: 5th & 6th grade

Wee Little Leprechauns - Kindergarten

You can also mail or deliver the entries to:

Christine Edwards/ WTOC-TV at 11 The News Place in Savannah, GA 31405 or Christine Edwards/ WTOC-TV at P.O. Box 8086 in Savannah, Georgia 31412.

Contest Rules

1. The contest is open to all students in the WTOC viewing area. (Public, private parochial and homeschool). One entry per student.

2. To enter, use crayons, markers and/or colored pencils, etc., to draw a picture in the box provided on the entry form depicting a St. Patrick’s Day theme. Do not trace!

3. Upload drawings to https://www.wtoc.com/pics and search the picture upload menu to find Coloring Contest + age bracket. You can also mail or deliver them to Christine Edwards. Deadline is Thursday, March 2nd at 5pm.

4. Winners will be picked by a panel of judges including members of the St. Patrick’s Day committee, representatives from our sponsor and members of WTOC’s news team. Entries will be divided into four divisions and be judged on creativity, originality, color and theme. All decisions will be final.

5. *The divisions break down as follows:

Division A 1st and 2nd grade

Division B 3rd and 4th grade

Division C 5th and 6th grade

Wee Little Leprechauns Kindergarten

6. The school with the overall winner will be contacted by phone. All other winners will be contacted through email.

7. There is no purchase necessary to enter the contest. Employees of WTOC, members of the Parade Committee, sponsors and their families are not eligible to enter or win.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.