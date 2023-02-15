Family of Bonnie Lanier Rushing says sentencing doesn’t take away the pain

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Loved ones of Bonnie Lanier Rushing say they’re grateful for a conviction and life sentence handed down in her murder but it doesn’t take away the pain.

Her family returned to court Tuesday to hear the sentence Judge Lovett Bennet would hand down to Lee Mayhew. Several of them testified to the sorrow and void they’ve felt since her murder.

But Mayhew also spoke in the hearing, just like he testified in the trial, saying he didn’t shoot Rushing with the gun found in his possession in Florida while driving Rushing’s SUV.

“That was a slap in the face. An insult is what it was..just to add to it. That didn’t go over at all,” said Mike Rushing, the victim’s husband.

He says the community has supported the family since the night Rushing was murdered. He says her legacy of compassion and care for others lives on.

“It’s been said many times ‘Be a Bonnie’...’Be a Bonnie’- help people, support them as best you can.”

Before sentencing Mayhew admitted stealing and pawning jewelry from the Rushing home. He offered to pay to buy it back, if anyone can locate it.

The judge sentenced Mayhew to life without parole and an additional 55 years.

Mayhew can appeal and request a new trial and we’ll keep you updated on this case.

