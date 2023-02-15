Former JROTC instructor charged with sexually assaulting student in Wayne Co. fails to appear in court

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Harold Hill, who is facing multiple charges including sexual battery after police say he assaulted a Wayne County student at school, failed to show up for an arraignment in Wayne County Superior Court Wednesday.

Investigators say the incident happened on October 19, 2021. Hill was working as a JROTC instructor at Wayne County High School when police say he assaulted a student during the school day.

He’s been out on a $10,000 bond since shortly after his arrest. His failure to appear in court Wednesday will result in a bench warrant — meaning law enforcement is instructed to find him and bring him back to court.

He’s also subject to bond forfeiture, which could mean he has to sit in jail while waiting for trial.

David Dozier, a lawyer for the victim’s family, says his clients are frustrated after nearly a year and a half of waiting.

“Where it stands now, of course, everything is up in the air. From a civil standpoint, any action that we may be bringing on behalf of the family is always thwarted by criminal prosecution ongoing, because clearly the accused in this case would have the right of fifth amendment protection, and that makes it very difficult getting the evidence we would want,” said Dozier.

Dozier says he and the victim’s family are ready for the case to move forward once Hill is served his bench warrant.

