Georgia Police K9 Foundation celebrates 100,000 subscribers on YouTube

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) -Make a list of social media influencers, and four-legged police officers might not be near the top. But some local K9′s have gone positively viral.

Founders of the Georgia Police K9 Foundation shared a video Wednesday morning to announce YouTube recognized them for achieving 100,000 subscribers to their channel. The group started in 2017 as a way to assist K9 handlers and law enforcement agencies.

The group helps agencies equip their K9 and helps provide care for retired K9′s too. Briley says their following helps raise funds and visibility.

“Social media helps us a tremendous amount. We’re able to raise awareness, not only in Georgia, but the rest of the country and the world. We have supporters in other countries and throughout the states,” said Cpl. Kyle Briley.

Their single biggest fundraiser happens in June with their gala and auction, which draws law officers and supporters from around the Southeast.

He says they could not have imagined growing this quickly. But they’re glad they have.

