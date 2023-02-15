Judge reverses his decision, will allow assisted suicide attempt evidence in Murdaugh trial

The double murder trial against Alex Murdaugh resumed Wednesday morning for day 18.
The double murder trial against Alex Murdaugh resumed Wednesday morning for day 18.(Court TV/WTOC)
By Paige Phillips
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - UPDATE: Wednesday afternoon, Judge Newman reversed his decisions and will allow witnesses and testimony about the shooting that almost killed Alex Murdaugh in September 2021 following the murder of his wife and son.

The double murder trial against Alex Murdaugh resumed Wednesday morning for day 18.

The judge is hearing from both sides if the jury will hear testimony about the shooting that nearly killed the former attorney months after the killings of his wife and son.

The shooting happened in September 2021. A man named Curtis Smith was arrested in connection to that shooting. Smith was charged with assisted suicide, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, and more.

Alex admitted to his involvement to SLED, saying he wanted Smith to help take his life so his oldest son Buster could collect his life insurance policy valued at approximately $10 million.

Prosecutors argued Alex did this as a stunt to take focus off of him possibly being Maggie and Paul’s killer.

Ultimately, Judge Clifton Newman described admitting the roadside shooting evidence as a “bridge too far,” and would not allow it to be brought before the jury.

Testimony began again around 10 a.m.

