Judge rules to keep assisted suicide attempt out of evidence in Murdaugh trial

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The double murder trial against Alex Murdaugh resumed Wednesday morning for day 18.

The judge is hearing from both sides if the jury will hear testimony about the shooting that nearly killed the former attorney months after the killings of his wife and son.

The shooting happened in September 2021. A man named Curtis Smith was arrested in connection to that shooting. Smith was charged with assisted suicide, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, and more.

Alex admitted to his involvement to SLED, saying he wanted Smith to help take his life so his oldest son Buster could collect his life insurance policy valued at approximately $10 million.

Prosecutors argued Alex did this as a stunt to take focus off of him possibly being Maggie and Paul’s killer.

“And why this is relevant evidence and conscious of guilt, it really doesn’t matter what exactly happened on the side of the road because that’s not the focus of what the state is seeking to do. What the state is seeking to do and what we believe is relevant and immiscible under these rules is to show what the defendant said about it and the fact that was not true,” said prosecution attorney Creighton Waters.

“And why this is relevant evidence and conscious of guilt, it really doesn’t matter what exactly happened on the side of the road because that’s not the focus of what the state is seeking to do. What the state is seeking to do and what we believe is relevant and immiscible under these rules is to show what the defendant said about it and the fact that was not true,” said defense attorney Dick Harpootlian.

Ultimately, Judge Clifton Newman described admitting the roadside shooting evidence as a “bridge too far,” and would not allow it to be brought before the jury.

Testimony began again around 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.