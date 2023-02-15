Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

LIVE: Testimony continues on Day 18 of Murdaugh murder trial

By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:10 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WTOC) - Day 18 begins Wednesday morning in the trial of the man accused of killing his wife and son in Colleton County.

Disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is facing murder and gun charges involving the killing of his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and youngest son, Paul Murdaugh, on their property in 2021.

FIND PREVIOUS STORIES >>> Murdaugh Cases

Watch more videos at the Murdaugh Murder Trial playlist on the WTOC YouTube page.

A timeline of events is available below:

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boil water advisory remains in place for parts of Chatham, Effingham counties
GRAPHIC: Deputies’ bodycam video released showing Murdaugh crime scene
Savannah police searching for suspects
Savannah police searching for 3 suspects who stole perfume from Ulta Beauty
Dean Forest Road at I-16 interchange will be closed for 96 hours

Latest News

THE News at 6
Maggie Murdaugh’s sister testifies in murder trial
Maggie Murdaugh's only sister, Marian Proctor, testifies during the murder trial of Alex...
Maggie Murdaugh’s sister testifies in murder trial
THE News at 5
Autopsy results questioned on day 17 of Murdaugh murder trial
Forensic pathologist at MUSC Dr. Ellen Riemer describes the shotgun wounds to Paul Murdaugh as...
Autopsy results questioned on day 17 of Murdaugh murder trial