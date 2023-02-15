Sky Cams
“Love is in the Air” Valentine’s Day event held for seniors

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:04 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Love is in the air! That was the theme of a Valentine’s Day event for seniors.

District five representative Dr. Estella Shabazz planned an event to let the City of Savannah’s older generations know they didn’t have to be alone for Valentine’s Day.

She says that while she was excited to give back to the community with this event, it was also important to her personally to bond with the elders in her district.

“It’s just been a joy, just getting the balloons, just getting the prizes, just getting everything together. It just reminded me of my own elders and my ancestors. They’re not here anymore, but I have a district full of seniors who are alive and well and I just want them to know that Dr. Shabazz love them, and that I will do any and everything for them that I can.”

Those in attendance were encourage to wear pink or red.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

