Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Reports: Raquel Welch dies at 82

Actress Raquel Welch speaks at a news conference in Paris, Feb. 4, 1976.
Actress Raquel Welch speaks at a news conference in Paris, Feb. 4, 1976.(AP Photo/Jean-Jacques Levy)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Actress Raquel Welch has died at the age of 82, her manager confirmed to multiple media outlets Wednesday.

Welch “passed away peacefully early this morning after a brief illness,” her manager Steve Sauer told People magazine.

Welch’s many film credits include “One Million Years B.C.” and “Fantastic Voyage.”

This developing story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boil water advisory remains in place for parts of Chatham, Effingham counties
GRAPHIC: Deputies’ bodycam video released showing Murdaugh crime scene
Savannah police searching for suspects
Savannah police searching for 3 suspects who stole perfume from Ulta Beauty
Dean Forest Road at I-16 interchange will be closed for 96 hours

Latest News

Savannah company warns of increase in rental property scams
Savannah company warns of increase in rental property scams
The head of the FAA ordered a review of the agency following a series of close calls and a...
FAA calls for review after close calls, system failures
Georgia Police K9 Foundation
Georgia Police K9 Foundation celebrates 100,000 subscribers on YouTube
Acting FAA administrator Billy Nolen comments on the status of US air safety during a Senate...
'Cannot become complacent:' FAA official comments on US air safety