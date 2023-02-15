Sky Cams
Ribbon cutting held for the Delaware Center

Delaware Center
Delaware Center(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One of Savannah’s community centers is now back open after some much needed updates.

City leaders cut ribbon for the reopening of the Delaware Center.

The $1.6 million dollar revitalization was funded through the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson recognizing the impact the center has in the area.

“This is a very special center to our community and it encompasses several neighborhoods and we’re excited about the opportunity that they all have for generations to come, to play, to congregate and receive city services.” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.

