Spring-like weather ahead of Friday’s front

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Warmer weather begins to build in on Wednesday, with morning lows in the mid to upper 40s and high in the mid to upper 70s.

We’ll also see a few more clouds around today. Thursday morning will be even warmer with morning lows in the upper 50s and highs near 80 degrees. Even with this warmth, we will be a bit below record highs. Clouds will increase ahead of an approaching front, but Thursday will remain dry.

Our next cold front moves in Friday, this will bring in our next chance of rain. Friday starts out warm, near 60 degrees with highs near 70 degrees. Rain looks to move in during the day, mainly during the afternoon. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but the severe weather threat is low. These showers won’t be widespread, the rain should be relatively light.

Good news : Rain looks to clear out for the weekend as cooler air filters back in. Morning lows will be back in the mid to upper 30s Saturday morning with highs in the upper 50s to about 60 degrees. Sunday looks to be a bit warmer with morning lows in the lower 40s and highs in the upper 60s. This warming trend continues with highs in the mid 70s next Monday.

Many of our rivers will be in minor flood stage this week, including the Savannah, Ogeechee, Altamaha and Ohoopee. Some small roads could be impacted. We will continue to monitor these levels.

