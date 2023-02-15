Suspect in Wayne Co. shooting denied bond

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - A Wayne County Judge has denied bond to Lanis Brown in the shooting death of Zakkary Johnson earlier this month.

The judge, announcing his decision with family members of both Brown and Johnson in the courtroom.

Brown was previously described as armed and dangerous after the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says he ran from the scene of the shooting on Friday, February 3rd. Deputies say they found Brown at a local restaurant on Tuesday the 7th after days of searching for him.

Brown’s father – speaking in court today, insisting his son turned himself in.

“My son was two and a half hours away and came all the way back here to turn himself in. He drove a car you guys had an APB on through three counties to turn himself back in,” said Allen Brown, Lanis Brown’s father.

Assistant District Attorney Melissa Himes – disagreeing with that statement.

“In fact, he didn’t turn himself in on Sunday or Monday, and he was actually located by law enforcement at Taco Bell, correct?”

“I have no idea,” said Allen Brown.

The family of Zakkary Johnson, the man killed in the shooting, was also present in the court room.

Wednesday’s bond hearing also revealed more information on where investigators say Brown was in the days after the shooting.

“The defendant traveled from Wayne County to Bulloch County to Liberty County to Tattnall County, ending up back here in Wayne. I resubmit to the court all the while, during the course of that time, knowing law enforcement was actively looking for him,” said assistant district attorney Melissa Himes.

Brown’s public defender – arguing that claims he didn’t turn himself in aren’t legitimate.

“It hasn’t even been two weeks since the alleged incident, and he’s been in custody for more than a week. It’s not as if there was some long-term attempt to try to get him and he didn’t turn himself in. He went to Taco Bell to turn himself in,” said public defender Jonathan Lockwood.

The judge, ultimately ruling Brown as a flight risk, denied bond.

Brown will remain in custody at the Pierce County jail. Deputies say he was moved outside of Wayne County for his own safety.

