METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - She’s always wanted to be a teacher since she was a little girl and is now doing that in her hometown of Metter.

Meet Claudia Montford, this week’s WTOC Top Teacher.

Claudia Montford is excited to see the progress her Kindergarten students have made at Metter Elementary School. Many did not even know letters at the beginning of the year, and now they are reading words.

“It’s extremely rewarding to watch them learn and grow and they enjoy it so much much. I enjoy it and they are so excited about learning, that’s what makes it really amazing.”

“She teaches us really good, and she’s really nice and helps us learn,” Student Jillian Gruber said.

“They say I can’t read, and I’m like yes you can, do you know that sound, and they do, we put it together, and they can read.”

Montford grew up in Metter and says she tries to build a relationship with all of her students.

“They have to know that you care and that you love them. I work hard with the student and the parent so the parent knows we are on the same page. We both want what’s best for your child.”

Montford has been teaching for 22 years, and wants these little Metter Tigers to learn lessons for inside and outside the classroom.

“They need to be top tigers and be kind to their friends, teaching them life skills is just as important as teaching the ABC’s.”

