Two families left homeless following fire on Whitemarsh Island

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two families are left without homes after a large fire broke out Wednesday afternoon on Whitemarsh Island.

Neighbors nearby were left stunned at how quickly everything developed.

”The flames were just billowing out of the roof of the house, and the other side was on fire, the house next to it. Smoke. Smoke was everywhere,” Resident Patti Tyre said.

”The homeowner said they called 911 like ten minutes prior and there wasn’t an answer, so that was little bit concerning, but other than that, I think they did a pretty good job once they got on scene and extinguished the fire.”

According to Chatham Fire, they were able to work quickly once they got the call they were able to work quickly putting out the fire in around ten minutes.

No people or pets were hurt in either home but both homes are now in unlivable conditions.

“It’s gonna be up to the homeowners and their insurance companies, to actually go any further to the extent of the damage. With every fire we have water damage. Fortunately, we did have a water source close by and we were able to get it knocked out quickly,” Chatham Fire Chief Keith Hardin said.

Neighbors say they feel lucky the fire didn’t spread any further since it was windy during the fire but their hearts go out to the families.

”You just hate that for anybody. You could see the people watching, and it was just them watching their house burn. It was just sad. Very sad,” Tyre said.

Chatham Fire is still investigating the cause of the fire and neighbors I spoke to said it looked like it spread to the homes from a shed that sits between the two of them.

