Attorneys file ante-litem notice in William Harvey case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The family of a man who died by suicide in Savannah Police custody is giving the city 10 more days to pay them $12 million before they sue.

WTOC has the letter sent to the City of Savannah with some details of that day that we’ve never heard before.

The ante-litem notice details how William Harvey died by suicide. It talks about the internal investigations into the officers who were suspended and terminated and how they believe SPD failed Harvey when it could’ve taken little effort to save him.

It’s been almost two years since William Harvey died in Savannah Police custody. His family isn’t satisfied with the lack of progress in the case.

You might remember Harvey was brought to headquarters for questioning in-connection to an aggravated assault case.

“Put him in that room. Chained him to the wall and despite his pleas....left him there,” said Francys Johnson, an attorney on the case.

The letter claims Harvey repeatedly told SPD officers he was a paranoid schizophrenic, that they would have to kill him and he would rather die than go to jail.

It also states he was banging his his head on a table in the interrogation room.

Johnson said: “People who go into SPD headquarters should expect to emerge alive not carried out in a body bag.”

The letter also claims the toxicology report found his blood had alcohol, a “low calibration of 50 micrograms of cocaine in his system” and that officers were aware he was intoxicated.

The 14-page notice also laid out racism, discrimination, and a violation of Harvey’s constitutional rights that day. Attorney Johnson said their office has drawn conclusions from facts over the course of two years... now city and county leaders need to do the same.

“Citizens should ask serious questions to mayor and council, to the district attorney’s office, to other folks who are elected and/or paid a salary to do these jobs as to why it’s taking so long to reach conclusions on their part.”

WTOC asked Attorney Johnson is the $12 million they’re asking for enough?

“Resolve that for these sons of Mr. Harvey who have asked us not about money, but how we can ensure he did not die in vain and other citizens aren’t put in equally dangerous positions and that is what they are after.”

Mayor Van Johnson said this is a tragic set of circumstances. He said he has not seen the letter yet but the city has received it.

Their attorneys will choose how they respond from here.

WTOC reached out to the district attorney’s office since they’ve had the case since 2021. We weren’t able to get a response by this story’s deadline as to whether there will be any charges brought against the officers. We’ll update this story if we hear back.

The ante-litem notice is attached below.

**Trigger warning: some of the content included in the letter below could be disturbing and graphic

