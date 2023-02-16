“BAM!” Black Artists in Music concert celebrates black history and Georgia at Lucas Theatre

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A special concert on Monday, February 20 at the Lucas Theatre will highlight the accomplishments of black musicians from Georgia.

Many of which helped shape music in America.

Our Michaela Romero sat down with organizers and a local artist who say it’s important to explore the past and look toward the future of music.

Mike Evariste, the director and producer of “BAM,” also known as Black Artists in Music, said it’s important to give black artists the recognition they deserve and there’s no better time than now.

“James Brown, Gladys knight, Otis Redding, Ray Charles, Tricky Stewart who was the mastermind of Beyoncé break my soul, Rhianna who just performed at the halftime super bowl so we are really excited about the catalog that we have,” said Evariste.

Mike told WTOC that there will be many talented artists, like Candice Glover who won season 12 of American idol who will be performing.

As a child, Glover would look up to artists who looked like her and she hoped one day she could sound like them as well.

Glover said her earliest memory is being 4 years old and hearing her favorite artist Whitney Houston and Aretha Franklin and hearing it around the house all the time and wanting to be like them.

But she said not to be afraid to have your own unique style.

“Pop soul is like a new genre I wanna make and create from scratch. I think it’s so important to keep that from the history but bring in the new as well.”

She said that she is excited for the community to learn about her culture through the rhythm and beats.

“And so for Gullah Geechee to be a part of that I’m so proud of it I take that culture with me everywhere that I go I mean I am in New Zealand telling people about that and so proud,” said Glover.

On February 28 another concert will be held in Atlanta at the Buckhead Theatre.

You can purchase tickets at either location here.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.