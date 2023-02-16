Sky Cams
Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect after chase, fight with deputy

Bubba Bacon
Bubba Bacon(Effingham County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect that was involved in a chase and fight with a deputy.

According to the sheriff’s office, 31-year-old William Richard “Bubba” Bacon was traveling at a high rate of speed in the area of Old River Road and Pecan Grove Boulevard just after 2:30 a.m. Monday.

The sheriff’s office said Bacon continued at high speeds into Chatham County where a deputy conducted a PIT maneuver and Bacon crashed his vehicle.

According to the sheriff’s office, Bacon got out of his vehicle and began fighting with the deputy before Bacon took off on foot.

He is wanted for aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

If you know his whereabouts or see him, the sheriff’s office asks that you do not approach. Call the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 912.754.3449.

