Feed the Boro holding 23rd consecutive food drop Saturday

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A group in Statesboro will have a helping hand for roughly 1,000 families this Saturday.

Feed the Boro will reach yet another milestone with their food drop this weekend.

They’ll hold their 23rd consecutive monthly food drop this Saturday morning at Statesboro High School. By their calculations, they will pass 1.5 million meals.

They give roughly 1,000 families enough food to feed four people two meals a day for a week. Organizers say they’ve seen their crowds evolve to include a broader range of people.

“That tells us that middle class, even upper class, people need help. That’s why they’re sitting in this line 4 to 5 hours,” said Don Poe.

He says people begin lining up as early as 3:00 or 4:00 a.m. The food packages come through Second Harvest Food Bank to include fresh meat, canned goods, bread, and more.

They’ll start at 8 a.m. and distribute until the food is gone.

