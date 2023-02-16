Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

In-person celebrations for the Savannah Black Heritage Festival return

(WTOC)
By Camille Syed
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Black Heritage Festival’s big celebration is back in full swing this year.

As the Civic Center is expected to be packed for the Savannah Black Heritage Festival’s grand festival day, the schedule is also loaded with pop up booths, health screenings and concerts.

Organizers say this event is important to celebrate the strides of Black people in Savannah and around the world.

It’s an event the community hasn’t been able to celebrate fully in-person since 2020. This year’s will start with health related events and end with a live performance by Nickle Bag Of Funk.

New this year, free ice skating and lessons will be offered for children 17 and under.

Executive Director Teresa-Michelle Jackson says they wanted to take a local approach this year to highlight legends like W.W. Law and people still impacting the Black community today.

“It just really is a fun time to see what we’ve done and to be a community that is majority African American. I think that is really important to show we are more than these negative things that have impacted us through history.”

And to pair with grand festival day, on Sunday there will be free admission to the Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday’s full schedule of event can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Zachery Harvey
Attorneys file ante-litem notice in William Harvey case
boil water notice
City of Savannah lifts boil water advisory for portion of Chatham County
Mikeal Wilds
Man arrested on child molestation charges, worked for SCCPSS
New Alex Murdaugh interview played for the jury
Alex Murdaugh’s alibi questioned in new interview clip

Latest News

THE News at 4
Keep Liberty Beautiful to give out over 700 trees for Arbor Day
Keep Liberty Beautiful to give out over 700 trees for Arbor Day
Feed the Boro holding 23rd consecutive food drop Saturday
Afternoon Break
“BAM!” Black Artists in Music concert celebrates black history and Georgia at Lucas Theatre