In-person celebrations for the Savannah Black Heritage Festival return

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Black Heritage Festival’s big celebration is back in full swing this year.

As the Civic Center is expected to be packed for the Savannah Black Heritage Festival’s grand festival day, the schedule is also loaded with pop up booths, health screenings and concerts.

Organizers say this event is important to celebrate the strides of Black people in Savannah and around the world.

It’s an event the community hasn’t been able to celebrate fully in-person since 2020. This year’s will start with health related events and end with a live performance by Nickle Bag Of Funk.

New this year, free ice skating and lessons will be offered for children 17 and under.

Executive Director Teresa-Michelle Jackson says they wanted to take a local approach this year to highlight legends like W.W. Law and people still impacting the Black community today.

“It just really is a fun time to see what we’ve done and to be a community that is majority African American. I think that is really important to show we are more than these negative things that have impacted us through history.”

And to pair with grand festival day, on Sunday there will be free admission to the Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

