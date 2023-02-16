Sky Cams
Judge to allow roadside shooting evidence in Murdaugh trial

Defense attorney Jim Griffin, left, speaks with Alex Murdaugh before Murdaugh's trial for...
Defense attorney Jim Griffin, left, speaks with Alex Murdaugh before Murdaugh's trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., resumes on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County, S.C., home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)(Joshua Boucher | AP)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Judge Clifton Newman started day 19 of the Murdaugh murder trial with authority, explaining why he changed his mind and will now allow further evidence of the roadside shooting into this trial.

A reminder, initially he said it was a bridge too far.

“Then the defense decided to build a road over that bridge, decided to just go right there as if they could dance through fire without getting burned, scarred or anything... a door was opened,” Judge Newman said.

With roadside shooting evidence back on the table, the state started with something completely different - an independent crime scene analyst they brought in to check their investigation’s findings.

“Every conclusion I came to was in spite of any preexisting conclusions. I made my own conclusions,” Crime Scene Reconstruction Analyst Dr. Kenneth Kinsey said.

The prosecution had the witness explain how he believes Paul was shot, mainly focusing on the first non-lethal wound.

“In your expert opinion is there any way that Paul’s arms were raised when he suffered that first blast to the chest,” prosecutor Creighton Waters asked.

“I see no possible way his arms were up when he suffered that first shotgun wound,” Kinsey said.

The defense’s argument was centered more on the fatal shot to Paul, getting into trajectories and angles. All suggesting the second shot came from a shorter height than the first.

“So, what you’re saying is whoever shot him was holding the shotgun that low,” defense attorney Dick Harpootlian said.

“Really low, yes sir,” Kinsey said.

