Keep Liberty Beautiful to give out over 700 trees for Arbor Day

By Hayley Boland
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday is Arbor Day in the state of Georgia – a day meant to celebrate the importance of trees and encourage people to plant them. One county in our area has taken a hands-on approach to ensuring people recognize the day and it’s grown a lot in recent years.

Several trees are ready to go to a new home in Liberty County for Arbor Day thanks to Keep Liberty Beautiful. The organization plans to give out about 700 of them over the next couple of days.

Staff with Keep Liberty Beautiful are loading up the hundreds of free trees to get them to county residents to plant on their own property. While most of these are for people who pre-registered to get them, there will still be some trees available at the giveaway sites.

Executive Director Dr. Karen Bell says they typically only distribute around 150 trees each year, and this year… they’ve exceeded expectations. Bell says it’s important to recognize the importance of planting new trees in any community.

“For one reason, it’s always good to have a tree canopy that helps the look of your city, it draws people here. Plus it helps with health. A lot of people don’t know that you can look at something beautiful like a tree, and it helps lower blood pressure and just make you feel good, and it helps our environment,” said Dr. Bell.

The first tree giveaways will be at Farmers National Foods and Melon Bluff on Friday.

For a full list of tree pickup sites in the county, click here.

