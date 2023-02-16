Lawsuit accusing Effingham Co. schools of racial discrimination dismissed; plaintiffs expect to file new one
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The plaintiffs in a lawsuit accusing Effingham County schools of racial discrimination have dismissed their lawsuit.
According to a document filed in court on Feb. 14, the plaintiffs have voluntarily dismissed the suit. The plaintiffs have recently retained counsel and expect to file a new lawsuit in the future.
The lawsuit alleged discrimination at Effingham County High School and Effingham College and Career Academy.
