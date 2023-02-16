Local baker serves sweets, pastries and knowledge to the community

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local bakery was recently recognized as a semi-finalist in the outstanding bakery category by the James Beard Foundation. The owner of the bakery said it’s an honor they never imagined. Our Michaela Romero talked to the owner who says it’s all thanks to a lot of hard work and the support of her community.

Belinda Baptiste, the owner of Unforgettable Bakery hopes that when you take a bite of her desserts and pastries... it’s unforgettable.

“After you have a good meal you have a good dessert, right? Wow the best chocolate cake, the best caramel cake, I always get those comments you know,” said Baptiste.

She said she found her passion for baking in her twenties, and she never would have thought she’d be recognized for doing something that she loves.

“It’s a great honor to be recognized. I was telling a friend of mine that it wasn’t a dream I had. I wasn’t dreaming I was here busy doing the baked goods that I love to do.”

She is from Haiti and says she loves to share a slice of something sweet- along with a taste of her heritage- with the community through her pastries and desserts.

Another thing she loves to share is her knowledge of baking.

Belinda said she feels so grateful to have such a supportive community and that is why she’s helping people like Katrina.

Katrina came to Belinda asking for help to start up her own baking business.

“I said you know, what do you have to lose so I just sent her an email and said ok I am going to wait and see, and she was like sure I’ll help you, and that’s how it started”

Belinda said giving to someone else is just the way the world is supposed to work.

“But you know what whomever you see out there in a position somebody helped them to get there, and you are to help somebody else”

For her, sharing with others is a higher calling.

“It just brings together right, is ancient it’s when Jesus was walking food was part of love,” said Baptiste.

The nominees in each category will be announced on March 29 and the winners will be awarded on Monday, June 5 in Chicago.

