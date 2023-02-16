Sky Cams
Man arrested on child molestation charges, worked for SCCPSS

Police lights(Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Pooler Police Department arrested a 19-year-old man on Tuesday who was wanted for aggravated child molestation and was employed by the Savannah-Chatham County School System as event staff.

Mikeal Wilds was pulled over on Tuesday for making an improper left hand turn on Pooler Parkway. The police officer asked Wilds for his driver’s license, but says Wilds only had was his learner’s permit.

The officer ran Wilds’ identification through their system and found he had three outstanding warrants for enticement of minor for indecent purposes-via telecommunications, enticing a child for indecent purposes, and aggravated child molestation.

SCCPSS released the following statement, “SCCPSS is aware of the arrest of 19 year old Mikeal Wilds who claims on his social media accounts to be an assistant basketball coach at Savannah High School. Mr. Wilds is not an assistant basketball coach or full-time employee of the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System. We have confirmed that he has served as an event worker with our Athletics Department on an as needed basis. He will not be working as event staff at any District venue pending the outcome of the allegations against him.”

