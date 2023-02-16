Savannah alderwoman fined over settlement violation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A sitting Savannah alderwoman will have to pay her former employer thousands of dollars for violating a confidentiality settlement.

A judge ruled there were two instances where Kesha Gibson-Carter violated the agreement and will have to pay $1,000 in damages per violation.

In 2018, Gibson-Carter stepped back from her role as the executive director of the Rape Crisis Center, now known as Mary’s Place.

The next year she filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against the center. Later that year she was elected to city council.

Then on Jan. 28, 2022, she signed a confidentiality agreement with the center, settling the lawsuit.

Just four days later she appeared in a video posted to Alderwoman Alicia Blakely’s personal Facebook page in which she violated her agreement with the center.

A jury will decide exactly how much in legal bills Gibson-Carter will have to pay. That trial is scheduled for March 6.

The order saying, “The Court finds that there is no just reason for delay and the Court expressly directs and enters the above judgments for equitable relief and damages in favor of Plaintiff and against Defendant.”

