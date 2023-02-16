Sky Cams
Savannah city leaders, advocates discuss national funding for clean energy

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With Arbor Day coming up - local leaders joined climate and clean energy advocates Thursday to outline how national funding is being spent in the Coastal Empire.

The area received funding from both the Inflation Reduction Act and the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson pointed to the ways Savannah has and continues to go green.

He says it’s not just about helping the environment... but helping the cities residents too.

“We know that Savannah has a significant number of low income neighborhoods, low wealth neighborhoods living in poverty that already pay a large percentage of their income on their electric bill. We don’t want people to have to decide between the electric bill and food to eat. Their electric bill and what medications they’re going to have to take and so this helps brings in that social piece,” said Savannah Mayor Van Johnson.

