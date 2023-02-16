Savannah city leaders discuss bill that would designate areas for homeless camps

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A bill is moving through the Georgia senate to address homelessness across the state. It had it’s second reading yesterday.

“I’m glad to hear that the general assembly was discussing issues of homelessness. I’m concerned about the approach by which they’re doing it.”

The Senate bill concerning Savannah Mayor Van Johnson is SB 62 which would designate areas for homeless camps in counties and cities. It’s sponsored by Senator Carden Summers who spoke about the bill on Tuesday.

“I know one thing. When somebody can sleep safe at night, that’s what this is about. There’s a lot of vacant property in every city, doesn’t matter where you go,” said Senator Summers.

Mayor Johnson is concerned because if this became law, it would compel cities like Savannah to arrest people experiencing homelessness that aren’t in these designated areas but still in public spaces.

“Most of our homeless neighbors are not doing anything but just being and we’re not going to criminalize people for doing that. So I’m very concerned about what this proposed bill might do to help criminalize homelessness,” said Mayor Johnson.

CoCo Gunthrie-Papy works with hundreds of homeless youth in the county through Deep Center non-profit. She also raised concerns about having people from many backgrounds in one place.

“Potentially sober people next to people who are in active addiction. Potentially putting young people, specifically who might have aged out of the foster youth system next to people who may have sex offenses on their record.”

According to the Savannah Chatham Authority for the Homeless, Chatham County has the second highest homeless rate in Georgia. In October, the City of Savannah evicted about 40 people from a long time homeless camp under Truman Parkway.

Majority went to other camps in the city. Gunthrie-Papy and Johnson suggest other avenues to address homelessness in our area.

“More transitional housing, more safe shelters.”

“I think we would want approaches that are more specific, that give cities the ability to be creative and deal with the issues as it relates to our particular city.”

Senator Summers has said it isn’t his intentions to criminalize the homeless and he’s expected to make changes to the bill.

