Gallery displays art pieces created by artificial intelligence

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today many of us use technology to help us get tasks done.

One of the types of technologies more people are looking into is artificial intelligence.

A local man showed WTOC how he is using artificial intelligence to help him generate pieces of art that he is showcasing to the community.

John Miller, the director of Liquid Sands Glass Gallery is not afraid to try something new.

" I like to explore personally I would rather tell someone else about my explorations than read about somebody else’s explorations and go from there.”

When he heard about artificial intelligence assisting in the art-creating process he had to try it for himself.

“I first learned about it at the Colorado state fair last year someone won in the digital category with a piece by mid-journey,” said Miller.

Miller explained the process of creating his pieces.

He said each piece can go through dozens or even hundreds of renderings.

And much like the evolution of paints and brushes -- Miller said he sees this technology as more of a tool than a replacement for artists or people.

“This machine and the machines like it are not going to destroy creativity or humanity”

He said he’s excited to show the community a new way of creating.

The 12 different pieces created by artificial intelligence will be displayed at Liquid Sands Glass Gallery until February 28th.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.