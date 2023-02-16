Savannah Police shows “Love for our Veterans” with special event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police continuing to spread the love even after Valentine’s Day!

Officers handed out what they call essential baskets filled with stuff like toiletries, cleaning supplies and personal hygiene products to the more than 30 veterans and spouses living at The Cove.

There was also food and music.

Officer Wanya Hendrix says this event was important to the department because it allowed them to connect with a part of the community they normally don’t get to interact with.

“It’s a community event that we want to do just show that we are here for our veterans. Our whole community as a whole - we singled out them just because we haven’t been able to engage with them until now and we want to show that we do want to pay attention to the people that served our nation and everything. It’s a good cause and they put their lives on the line so it’s just a small token of appreciation for them.”

The event was held at Blackshear Community Park.

