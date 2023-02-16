Spring-like day, cooler this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday morning will be warm with temperatures in the mid 50s.

Our warming trend continues today with temperatures starting out in the 50s and 60s!

Patchy fog is possible during the morning commute, but it won’t be widespread. Temperatures warm to the 70s by lunchtime with highs near 80 degrees. Even with this warmth, we will be a bit below record highs. Clouds will increase ahead of an approaching front, but Thursday will remain dry. Wind gusts near 20 miles per hour are possible after sunset.

Our next cold front moves in Friday, this will bring in our next chance of rain. Friday starts out warm, near 60 degrees with highs in the lower 70s 70 degrees. Rain looks to move in during the day, mainly during the afternoon. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but the severe weather threat is not really there. These showers won’t be widespread, the rain should be relatively light. Showers should move off the coast around dinnertime.

Good news : Rain looks to clear out for the weekend as cooler air filters back in. Morning lows will be back in the mid to upper 30s Saturday morning with highs in the upper 50s to about 60 degrees. Sunday looks to be a bit warmer with morning lows in the lower 40s and highs near 70 degrees. This warming trend continues with highs in the mid 70s next Monday and 80 degree highs possible Tuesday and Wednesday.

Many of our rivers will be in minor flood stage this week, including the Savannah, Ogeechee, Altamaha and Ohoopee. Some small roads could be impacted. We will continue to monitor these levels.

