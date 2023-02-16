Statesboro Fire using federal grant to add new firefighters

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A federal grant will allow Statesboro Fire to add twelve firefighters and pay their salaries for three years.

Statesboro’s chief says it could not have come at a better time.

They’re getting $2.1 million through FEMA, after applying for the funds several times before. The money is earmarked for people, not trucks or equipment.

“This grant is specifically to aid departments and supplement to add positions for emergency response,” Statesboro Fire Department Chief Tim Grams said.

He says the funding comes at a time when Statesboro and the region must prepare for growth. The Hyundai plant and its supplier factories will mean more people, homes, and more and departments must be ready sooner rather than later.

“Statesboro is somewhere between that small town where everybody knows everybody and not a metropolitan city like Atlanta or Savannah,” Grams said.

He says twelve additional people at once may sound like a lot until you spread them across different work shifts through the week. He says having more people will help them better serve a growing city and work with county crews too.

The chief says they’ll start interviewing applicants as soon as possible to be ready when that three year clock starts to tick. Because it starts ticking, whether they can put people in place or not.

