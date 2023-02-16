YMCA of Coastal Georgia offers new equipment to members looking for a customized workout experience

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you are looking for a customized full-body workout that doesn’t require planning, the YMCA of Coastal Georgia has new equipment that does just that.

The equipment is called EGYM which provides a customized, full-body strength training workout in 30 minutes.

The equipment gives you a goal-specific training plan using a game-like interface. EGYM also measures your progress against the program you set up.

The Habersham YMCA was the first gym in Georgia to get an EGYM system according to YMCA officials.

The Effingham YMCA and the Islands YMCA on Whitemarsh Island also have ones available to the community.

On February 22 the EGYM Liberty YMCA in Hinesville is scheduled to open.

Later in the spring, the West Chatham YMCA in Pooler will open an EGYM space along with its redesign and renovation.

