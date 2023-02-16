Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

YMCA of Coastal Georgia offers new equipment to members looking for a customized workout experience

The equipment is called EGYM
By Michaela Romero
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you are looking for a customized full-body workout that doesn’t require planning, the YMCA of Coastal Georgia has new equipment that does just that.

The equipment is called EGYM which provides a customized, full-body strength training workout in 30 minutes.

The equipment gives you a goal-specific training plan using a game-like interface. EGYM also measures your progress against the program you set up.

The Habersham YMCA was the first gym in Georgia to get an EGYM system according to YMCA officials.

The Effingham YMCA and the Islands YMCA on Whitemarsh Island also have ones available to the community.

On February 22 the EGYM Liberty YMCA in Hinesville is scheduled to open.

Later in the spring, the West Chatham YMCA in Pooler will open an EGYM space along with its redesign and renovation.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Zachery Harvey
Attorneys file ante-litem notice in William Harvey case
boil water notice
City of Savannah lifts boil water advisory for portion of Chatham County
Mikeal Wilds
Man arrested on child molestation charges, worked for SCCPSS
New Alex Murdaugh interview played for the jury
Alex Murdaugh’s alibi questioned in new interview clip

Latest News

Making a chocolate covered strawberry espresso martini with Electric Moon
Making a chocolate covered strawberry espresso martini with Electric Moon
11th annual Fit Kids Fest
11th annual Fit Kids Fest
Migrant Equity Southeast gala
Migrant Equity Southeast gala
Baker serves sweets, pastries and knowledge to the community
Party Gras on the coast
Making peach cobbler with Mason Jar Money Premium Seasonings
Making peach cobbler with Mason Jar Money Premium Seasonings