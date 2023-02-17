Sky Cams
9th annual Greenfest happening in downtown Statesboro Saturday

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re looking to learn more about helping your environment, downtown Statesboro could be the place for you Saturday.

Organizers of Greenfest say it’s a chance for people to see things they can do at home and in the community to make the environment better.

The ninth annual Greenfest in downtown Statesboro helps to share green resources and eco-friendly ideas to the community. Over 30 interactive vendors and exhibitors will share sustainability information and green products

“There will be multiple demonstrations at Greenfest on ways to focus on the reusable side of sustainability and recycling,” said Amanda Clements with Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful.

Statesboro Tree Board will also host a tree planting at 11 a.m. on Willie McTell Trail to highlight the importance of trees close to the observance of Arbor Day.

It happens on Vine Street from 10:00 to 1:00.

