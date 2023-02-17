Sky Cams
Alderman Detric Leggett announces bid for re-election

Alderman Detric Leggett
Alderman Detric Leggett(WTOC)
By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Another Savannah city councilmember is announcing his bid for re-election.

Alderman Detric Leggett is finishing his first term serving the city. Alderman Leggett represents Savannah’s second district.

He says he believes he has been able to bring the community together during his time on council.

Alderman Leggett says they’ve been able to address a lot of the needs of constituents in his district from completing the Waters Avenue streetscape to reopening the Delaware Center.

“It’s my second run that would make me an incumbent. This past three to four years has been amazing. We’ve got a lot of things done. We’re still in process of finishing a lot of projects that started prior to us being elected,” said Alderman Leggett.

He says one of his goals is to figure out a way to slow down traffic and engage the community to become more involved in addressing crime.

