Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Authorities: 6 killed in shootings in Mississippi; suspect in custody

The area of Arkabutla where multiple people were shot.
The area of Arkabutla where multiple people were shot.(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TATE CO., Miss. (WMC/Gray News) - Six people are dead in Mississippi after a series of shootings Friday.

The shootings all happened within the Arkabutla community, according to Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance.

The first incident happened outside a store on Arkabutla Road around 11 a.m. A man was shot and killed there.

A woman was also killed inside a home on Bend Road. A man was also injured, but appeared to have been hit by an object.

The man who was injured says he did not know the man who randomly attacked him and his wife.

Deputies spotted the suspect inside a vehicle on Arkabutla Dam Road and he was taken into custody without incident. The suspect’s identity has not been revealed.

Deputies later found four more people who had been killed. Two were found inside a home and two were found outside on Arkabutla Dam Road, not far from the suspect’s home.

The suspect has not yet been identified but is expected to be charged soon.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist with the investigation.

Gov. Tate Reeves issued a statement on social media, saying it was believed the gunman acted alone.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kesha Gibson-Carter
Savannah alderwoman fined over settlement violation
Mikeal Wilds
Man arrested on child molestation charges, worked for SCCPSS
Bubba Bacon
Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect after chase, fight with deputy
William Zachery Harvey
Attorneys file ante-litem notice in William Harvey case

Latest News

According to dispatch, one person was shot at an apartment complex near Gladiola Express on...
1 killed in Arkansas shooting, 2 others injured; person of interest detained
Father, son arrested after ShotSpotter call leads police to home
The balloon was part of a large surveillance program that China has been conducting for...
Military finishes recovering Chinese balloon debris
Charlotte's mom and dad have been fighting for access to her lifesaving medicine. (WBZ, KARLA...
Family battles CVS for baby’s lifesaving meds