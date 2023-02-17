Chatham County commissioners approve amendment to help extend gas line to Hyundai site

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County will get $2.5 million for infrastructure improvements at Hyundai’s new electric vehicle site.

On Friday, commissioners approved an amendment that allows the county to accept funds from the Savannah Economic Development Authority.

Chatham County will then disperse money through the Joint Development Authority to extend a natural gas line to the Hyundai site.

Bryan County will then repay Chatham County for the gas line’s cost, according to a contract between the two counties.

