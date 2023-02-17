Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Chatham County commissioners approve amendment to help extend gas line to Hyundai site

By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County will get $2.5 million for infrastructure improvements at Hyundai’s new electric vehicle site.

On Friday, commissioners approved an amendment that allows the county to accept funds from the Savannah Economic Development Authority.

Chatham County will then disperse money through the Joint Development Authority to extend a natural gas line to the Hyundai site.

Bryan County will then repay Chatham County for the gas line’s cost, according to a contract between the two counties.

RELATED STORY >>> Claxton agrees to expand gas line to new Hyundai plant

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mikeal Wilds
Man arrested on child molestation charges, worked for SCCPSS
Kesha Gibson-Carter
Savannah alderwoman fined over settlement violation
William Zachery Harvey
Attorneys file ante-litem notice in William Harvey case
Bubba Bacon
Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect after chase, fight with deputy

Latest News

SCCPSS Pre-K lottery applications open for one more week
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces a third run for president as he speaks at...
Trump claims ‘total exoneration,’ special grand jury recommends perjury charges
LIVE: Testimony continues on Day 20 of Murdaugh murder trial, prosecution expected to wrap
(MGN)
Savannah Tree Foundation celebrating Ga. Arbor Day