Court action possible for unpaid fire fees in Chatham Co.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Final billing notices with late penalties for Chatham County fire fees should be sent out Friday.

During Friday’s Chatham County Commission meeting, the county’s finance director gave an update on fire fee collection. Last month, more than $3 million remained uncollected in fire fees. A bill covering Chatham County fire services.

County officials say that those who must pay Chatham County fire fees can now face court action if they don’t pay their bills.

County Manager Michael Kaegler says officials are taking a harsher approach to get Chatham County residents to pay fire fees.

Recently, county staff has been reviewing appeals. Kaegler says most bills have been corrected but those with denied appeals have been sent back to the taxpayer.

After the review, if a person still refuses to pay the bill, Kaegler says they could face court action.

As of Feb. 10, the county has collected $10.2 million in fire fees with just over $3.4 million in uncollected fees.

Kaegler says they’ve also changed the way the bill itself looks to clear up confusion.

The due date for the latest round of bills is March 31.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.