Darien preparing for cyclists participating in “Party Gras on the Coast”

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend marks the start of a new tradition for the City of Darien. Hundreds of cyclists are making their way to the coastal town to participate in the inaugural “Party Gras on the Coast.”

It features numerous bike race courses of different lengths, and local businesses are hoping to cash in on the spike in tourism.

The bike race will start right here from historic Vernon Square on Saturday morning, and staff members with businesses along the bike path say they’re looking forward to a boost in business during what’s typically a slow time of year.

Oaks on the River is a recent addition to the Darien Waterfront and will be front and center during this weekend’s race.

“We just opened, we’re about three months old. So, we’re really excited about everyone who is coming to town and will get to experience us and the town as well,” said Virginia Hall.

New visitors – that employees with Oaks on the River are looking forward to serving.

“We’re so excited about it. We have lots of people coming to stay that are going to be in the race and participating as well, we’re so excited to have people to experience Darien and the hotel.”

Event organizers say they have more than 150 riders registered from all parts of the U.S.

“So we know there’s going to be a 62 mile rider coming from Illinois. Rather unique, on the race bibs, they have everyone’s names on it if they registered ahead of time. It’s going to be hopefully a quality, unique bike ride,” said Judy Ross.

There are race courses ranging from three to 100 miles long as well as a costumed trike race if distance isn’t your thing. All proceeds go to local non-profits, like the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire.

“It’s going to be a fabulous time. This is the first event, first year hopefully of many years, so we’ll see how it goes.”

Another new business, The Shanty Café, which opened last month, is preparing to welcome new customers and serve coffee and treats to the hundreds of cyclists and visitors this weekend.

“February is classically – not a lot happening. It’s been really wonderful. It’s also really good for the people who live here, so it’s nice to have something to look forward to,” said Dana Pontello.

A small coastal city prepping to display what they have to offer to tourists from around the country.

