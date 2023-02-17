Eagles return to the diamond after historic 2022 season

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday is opening day for college baseball and the much anticipated season for Georgia Southern University.

The Eagles host West Virginia for a three-game series at J.I. Clements Stadium in Statesboro.

The Eagles look to carry momentum from an historic season, hosting an NCAA regional for the first time ever.

First pitch Friday night is at 6:30 p.m.

