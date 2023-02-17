Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Eagles return to the diamond after historic 2022 season

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday is opening day for college baseball and the much anticipated season for Georgia Southern University.

The Eagles host West Virginia for a three-game series at J.I. Clements Stadium in Statesboro.

The Eagles look to carry momentum from an historic season, hosting an NCAA regional for the first time ever.

First pitch Friday night is at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mikeal Wilds
Man arrested on child molestation charges, worked for SCCPSS
Kesha Gibson-Carter
Savannah alderwoman fined over settlement violation
William Zachery Harvey
Attorneys file ante-litem notice in William Harvey case
Bubba Bacon
Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect after chase, fight with deputy

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2019, file photo, Colorado State coach Mike Bobo watches from the...
Mike Bobo taking over offensive coordinator duties for Georgia Bulldogs
GSU AKS
Georgia Southern men notch second straight win, defeating Arkansas State, 68-53
Savannah State Senior Night
Savannah State basketball celebrates Senior Night with both programs defeating Clark Atlanta
GS GS
Georgia Southern women’s basketball runs away from rival Georgia State, 74-49