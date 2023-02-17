Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Father, son arrested after ShotSpotter call leads police to home

(Savannah Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department arrested a father and son after a ShotSpotter call led officers to the family’s home.

The ShotSpotter notification came in around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers responded to Clemson Street where they found a 20-year-old woman with injuries. She told them she escaped the home of Myron Devoe Senior and Myron Devoe Junior.

Police believe the pair shot at several people - including the woman - as they passed their home. They say the men then took her inside the home and hit her.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The men are charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping and false imprisonment.

Devoe Junior is also charged with battery in this case.

Devoe Senior is facing drug charges after police found ecstasy, cocaine and marijuana inside the home.

In a statement, Savannah Police Chief Lenny Gunther said this case is proof investing in the ShotSpotter technology is paying off.

“It put us in the immediate area of the crime, enabling us to quickly locate and aid the victim and to swiftly wrap up a case that could reduce other criminal activity on that street,” Chief Gunther said.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kesha Gibson-Carter
Savannah alderwoman fined over settlement violation
Mikeal Wilds
Man arrested on child molestation charges, worked for SCCPSS
Bubba Bacon
Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect after chase, fight with deputy
William Zachery Harvey
Attorneys file ante-litem notice in William Harvey case

Latest News

FILE PHOTO
Court action possible for unpaid fire fees in Chatham Co.
urgent care
Urgent cares see increase in patients due to high wait times at emergency rooms
Political science professor discusses 2024 presidential election as more candidates enter the...
Political science professor discusses 2024 presidential election as more candidates enter the race
Fentanyl graphic.
Fentanyl overdose deaths on the rise in Chatham County