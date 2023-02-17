Father, son arrested after ShotSpotter call leads police to home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department arrested a father and son after a ShotSpotter call led officers to the family’s home.

The ShotSpotter notification came in around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers responded to Clemson Street where they found a 20-year-old woman with injuries. She told them she escaped the home of Myron Devoe Senior and Myron Devoe Junior.

Police believe the pair shot at several people - including the woman - as they passed their home. They say the men then took her inside the home and hit her.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The men are charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping and false imprisonment.

Devoe Junior is also charged with battery in this case.

Devoe Senior is facing drug charges after police found ecstasy, cocaine and marijuana inside the home.

In a statement, Savannah Police Chief Lenny Gunther said this case is proof investing in the ShotSpotter technology is paying off.

“It put us in the immediate area of the crime, enabling us to quickly locate and aid the victim and to swiftly wrap up a case that could reduce other criminal activity on that street,” Chief Gunther said.

